Diego Cano: Warden fugitive part of crew accused of holding victim violently hostage for hours

WANTED IN WARDEN —

Held hostage for five hours by a neighbor and his violent friends: Detectives say a Grant County man was beaten and then stabbed in the stomach.

All but one of the suspects have been arrested — so now — Warden Police are hoping you can help them find the final fugitive, Diego Cano.

He’s wanted for armed robbery and unlawful imprisonment. He is considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

Detectives say the victim’s horror started last weekend when he said ‘no’ to giving Cano and the other suspects a ride. Seems they didn’t like his answer and held him hostage in a camper. After the beating him and robbing him and attacking him with a knife attack, detectives say the suspects let the victim go — but threatened to shoot-up his house with his family inside if he went to the police.

Diego Cano is from Othello in Adams County and detectives say he was last seen in the small Lincoln County town of Marlin.

He’s 42 years old, 5’7”and weighs 185 pounds.

He has a tattoo of a diamond-type clown covering his right eye.

If you know where he’s hiding, call 911 or submit the information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.