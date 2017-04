JUNEAU, Alaska — Carole Triem heard an unusual sound when she left an indoor swimming pool in downtown Juneau after her Friday morning workout. Triem looked up, and saw an avalanche begin its cascade down Mount Juneau.

She captured most of the event on video (March 31) and tweeted it on her handle @TriemTeam. She was inundated with tweets from news organizations and others asking about the video.

She tweeted that she did not believe the avalanche hit any of the houses seen in the video.