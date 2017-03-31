19-year-old gets prison for Snohomish County crash that killed teen girl

EVERETT, Wash. — A 19-year-old Washington state man charged with huffing computer cleaner while behind the wheel of a car that veered off the highway and crashed, killing a teen girl, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The Daily Herald reports Anthony Box was sentenced Thursday.

He had been driving 17-year-old Madison Whiddon, her sister and two other friends in November 2015 while they were huffing computer cleaner in the car before he passed out at the wheel.

The car rolled over into a gully and Whiddon was ejected from the vehicle. She died at the scene.

Box’s attorney had argued for a shorter sentence, saying his client was too young at the time of the 2015 crash to recognize the risk and consequences of his actions.

He plans to appeal his conviction.