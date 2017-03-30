× Seattle police’s body-camera program stalls over policies

SEATTLE — Seattle’s plan to equip police officers with body cameras has stalled as the city works to clarify policies regarding when officers are allowed to review the video.

Q13 News partner The Seattle Times reports that a court-appointed monitor argues that officers should not be allowed to view video of an incident before they write reports on their use of force, saying that would influence their account of any incident. Attorneys for the city disagree.

The monitor has been reviewing the department since the U.S. Department of Justice found in 2011 that officers were too quick to resort to force.

A federal judge will review both sides’ arguments and then the issue will head to the police union. Officers will likely not be equipped with cameras until later this year.