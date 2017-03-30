Possible tornado knocks over RVs in Snohomish County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE, Wash. -- A powerful storm knocked over several RVs Thursday morning in Monroe, and authorities are investigating whether it was powerful enough to be a tornado.

Around 11:20 a.m., police received calls of RVs knocked over at Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 West Main Street in Monroe.

According to Debbie Willis with the Monroe Police Department, high winds reportedly came through and knocked over the vehicles.

Reviewing storm damage photos & coordinating with law enforcement in #Snohomish County. Not enough info to declare tornado or not yet. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 30, 2017

However, Q13 News Meteorologists M.J. McDermott and Tim Joyce said there were no observations of extremely high winds in the area. It is possible a small tornado or a highly localized, very rare wind event called "downdraft" knocked over the RVs.

They continue to monitor the event and call it a "weather mystery" at this point.

The National Weather Service says the damage in Monroe was "very isolated" and they are not expecting widespread wind impacts Thursday.

NWS employees now enroute to Monroe to survey weather damage from this AM. — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 30, 2017

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.