Portion of I-85 in Atlanta collapses after massive fire

ATLANTA — A section of Interstate 85 in north Atlanta collapsed Thursday after a massive fire, local officials confirmed. No injuries were reported.

All lanes of the highway were blocked and will be closed for the foreseeable future, officials said. That prospect sent shudders through metro Atlanta commuters, who already contend with heavy traffic.

It’s unclear what caused the fire, the Atlanta Fire Department told CNN. But FOX 5 in Atlanta said Atlanta Fire Department officials told it that giant spools of plastic utility conduits were being stored under the overpass and apparently the spools are what burned. It’s not known how the spools caught fire.

