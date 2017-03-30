× King County Sheriff needs community help to solve hit-and-run killing

BURIEN, Wash. – A family is left looking for answers after their 73-year-old mother was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver more than a month ago. King County investigators said they do not have any leads into the death of April Fait in a Burien crosswalk, and are hoping the public can help.

“I think void is the perfect word,” said Randy Hoefer, talking about the loss of his mother-in-law. Hoefer said if there was something his mother-in-law was known for, it was being at every one of his children’s events.

“At sporting events and even the school play, things that draw a crowd, ‘Nanny’ was a norm in those crowds. She was always there,” he said. She was loveable, likeable, a part of their family’s everyday life. On Friday, February 24th, April Fait was on her way to one of those family events. Her granddaughter had a school play at the Performing Arts Center in Burien.

“Robin was inside the building already, Drew and I were outside, and we were all supposed to meet in the middle,” explained Randy Hoefer. That’s when Randy said he heard the accident.

“We heard a commotion, and a few seconds later the commotion we heard became a reality of what had just happened,” he said. Fait was running 30 seconds ahead of Randy and Drew, when she was struck in the crosswalk. Randy said they only saw Fait lying in the crosswalk, they never saw the car or driver that hit her.

King County investigators are looking for a grey older model sedan, with damage to the front right end.

“Somebody is going to know something about this they’re going to see a car that has maybe been in a garage too long has some unexplained damage to it, we need to track this down,” said King County Sherriff Randy Urquhart.

“We don’t have any leads to go on,” he said. “This investigation at this point is really going nowhere until we get the help of the community, it’s vital.”

Robin said not having her mother, is affecting the entire family. “She’s not with us in the bleachers and you don’t see her coming with her chair to the soccer games, and we can’t call her,” she said in tears.

They are hoping that talking publicly will either trigger someone’s memory, or trigger the conscience of the driver.

“I think it would help us heal,” she said. “Come forward, it is the right thing to do. My mom deserves it. She deserves to have someone come forward and take ownership for what happened.”

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound offering a $1000 dollar cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest and charge of the suspect(s) responsible for the hit-and-run death of victim April Fait. Friends and family of the victim are offering an additional $5,000 dollars cash to help solve this case.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS.