Gonzaga’s Mark Few named AP Coach of the Year

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Gonzaga University basketball coach Mark Few has won The Associated Press coach of the year award and Kansas guard Frank Mason III was named player of the year.

The awards were announced Thursday ahead of the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona.

Few has taken the Zags to the NCAA Tournament in all 18 of his seasons there. He was a runaway winner Thursday receiving 31 votes from the same 65-member media panel that selects the weekly Top 25.

Mason led Kansas to its 13th consecutive Big 12 title. He received 37 votes Thursday from the same 65-member media panel that selects the weekly AP Top 25.