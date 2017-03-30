Flynn discussing immunity with congressional intelligence committees

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Flynn’s attorney said Thursday afternoon that the former national security adviser is in discussions with the House and Senate intelligence committees on receiving immunity from “unfair prosecution” in exchange for questioning.

Flynn attorney Robert Kelner says no “reasonable person” with legal counsel would answer questions without assurances.

Flynn was fired from his job as President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser after it was disclosed that he misled the vice president about a conversation he had with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the transition.

Flynn’s ties to Russia have been scrutinized by the FBI and are under investigation by the House and Senate intelligence committees.