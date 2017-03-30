3 dogs to be euthanized after attacking 7-year-old Mount Vernon boy

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Police say three dogs that attacked a 7-year-old boy in January will be euthanized.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports the pit bull terriers were seized after the mauling and will be euthanized on Friday.

Police say the first grader was hospitalized with extensive wounds to his head and face after the mauling at a babysitter’s home.

Skagit County public defender Corbin Volluz says the dogs’ owner, Stephanie Birchette, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of failure to report a dog attack.

Mount Vernon police Lt. Greg Booth says police were informed of the incident when a Child Protection Services agent requested assistance following the incident.

Police contacted Birchette, who claimed she did not know where the animals were.

The dogs were later located in Sedro-Woolley.