× Washington prep football coach relieved of his duties

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) _ A Spokane high school football coach who is accused of exposing himself to players last summer has been relieved of his coaching duties.

Spokane school administrators on Tuesday declined to renew Ferris High School football coach Jim Sharkey’s coaching contract.

The Spokesman-Review reports ( http://bit.ly/2o7xUa4 ) Sharkey is being investigated by the school district and the sheriff’s office in Shoshone County, Idaho, where the summer camp was held.

Sharkey denies the allegations. He has coached the Ferris Saxons since 2006 and won a state championship in 2010.

At least three football players have claied that while Sharkey was grilling hot dogs and hamburgers at the camp, he turned toward them and exposed himself.

The coach remains on paid administrative leave from his teaching job.