Police: Mount Vernon man ran over wife with truck following argument

BURLINGTON, Wash. — A 26-year-old Mount Vernon man is in jail after allegedly running over and killing his wife with his truck following an argument Monday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., police officers were dispatched to a car vs. pedestrian collision in the 800 block of Cassandra Court involving a Ford F150 Truck, Burlington police said.

A 24-year-old victim was found severely injured at the scene, and she was transported to Skagit Valley Hospital. She later died, police said.

The 26-year-old driver of the truck was later determined to be the victim’s husband, police said. According to witnesses, the husband and wife were arguing just prior to him hitting her with the truck.

Following an investigation, the husband was booked into Skagit County Jail for investigation of Vehicular Homicide, Domestic Violence and DUI.

Anyone with more information about the case is encouraged to call Burlington Police at 206-755-0921.