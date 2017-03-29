Despite student petition, Gonzaga won’t cancel Friday classes for Final Four

Posted 9:26 AM, March 29, 2017, by , Updated at 09:27AM, March 29, 2017

Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs and his team celebrate with the trophy after their 83 to 59 win over the Xavier Musketeers during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at SAP Center on March 25, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Officials for Gonzaga University will not cancel classes on Friday to help students travel to Phoenix for the school’s first appearance in the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four.

Gonzaga plays South Carolina in a semifinal game on Saturday.

Nearly 1,500 people signed a petition this week asking Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh to cancel Friday classes so they could drive the 20 hours to Phoenix to be part of the action.

The Spokesman-Review says school officials declined to cancel classes because federal standards dictate how many hours of instruction must take place each semester. They recommend that students attend television viewing parties.