DACA recipient Daniel Ramirez Medina released after 6 weeks in federal detention

TACOMA, Wash. — Daniel Ramirez Medina, a Mexican man who was detained despite his participation in a program designed to prevent the deportation of people brought to the U.S. illegally as children, was released from federal custody Wednesday after six weeks.

Judge John Odell on Tuesday approved freeing the 24-year-old Ramirez on $15,000 bond until his next immigration court hearing.

Ramirez is a DACA recipient. It’s a program set up by the Obama administration for people who were brought to this country illegally as children. They can apply for a DACA permit to work, study, and live in the U.S. without fear of deportation.

But immigration agents arrested him last month in suburban Seattle, saying he acknowledged affiliating with gangs. Officials then revoked his protected status. Ramirez adamantly denies any gang ties or making any such admission.

Ramirez was welcomed by supporters in the lobby of a detention facility after he was freed.

Ramirez spoke in Spanish to reporters outside the detention facility. “I’m fine and I’m very grateful to all the people who supported me and all the ‘Dreamers’, too. Thank you.”

ICE issued this statement: “Following last week’s decision by the U.S. District Court that his case should proceed in immigration court, Mr. Ramirez’s counsel requested a bond hearing with the Executive Office for Immigration Review. On Tuesday (March 28), an immigration judge granted Mr. Ramirez bond and he was released from the Northwest Detention Center after bond was posted today.

"Since his arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Feb. 10, Mr. Ramirez has remained in ICE custody. Mr. Ramirez’s attorneys have declined two separate opportunities for a custody redetermination, including cancelling a bond hearing before an immigration judge that was scheduled Feb. 23.”