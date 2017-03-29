× Bremerton police arrest man in death of 67-year-old woman

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Police have arrested a 57-year-old West Bremerton man in connection with the death of his longtime girlfriend earlier this year.

Bremerton police say officers arrested the man Wednesday after an investigation into 67-year-old Perleen Bode’s death in January at their home.

Police were called Jan. 5 to the home by the man, who allegedly told authorities that Bode was unconscious and had possibly died.

Officers found her dead at the home. Police say an autopsy determined her death was due to a broken neck with severe spinal cord injuries.

Police say the investigation indicates Bode was strangled and her larynx was crushed. Police say statements from the man show he was the only one present when she died.

The man is being held on $1 million bail on suspicion of domestic violence murder.

Q13 News is not identifying the man because he has not been formally charged with a crime yet.