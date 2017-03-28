× White House on lockdown after suspicious package found

WASHINGTON — The Secret Service has placed the White House on lockdown after a suspicious package was found near the grounds of the building.

The agency says they have established a “security perimeter” and moved members of the public and media to a safe distance. They also warn that some roads may be closed while they investigate.

USSS is investigating suspicious package; security perimeter established & members of the public & media are being moved to safe a distance — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017

This is the third time alarms have been raised at the White House.

Earlier this month a man was able to jump the White House fence and evade Secret Service for about 15 minutes.

A woman from Everett, Washington attempted to jump the White House fence last week but got tangled up by her shoelaces.