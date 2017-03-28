White House on lockdown after suspicious package found
WASHINGTON — The Secret Service has placed the White House on lockdown after a suspicious package was found near the grounds of the building.
The agency says they have established a “security perimeter” and moved members of the public and media to a safe distance. They also warn that some roads may be closed while they investigate.
This is the third time alarms have been raised at the White House.
Earlier this month a man was able to jump the White House fence and evade Secret Service for about 15 minutes.
A woman from Everett, Washington attempted to jump the White House fence last week but got tangled up by her shoelaces.