Wet and gusty through Wednesday afternoon, but Friday looks great!

SEATTLE -- Stormy through Wednesday, but Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley promises that better days are ahead.

The strongest gusts of around 45 mph will stay north of Seattle but everyone will get gusts around 35 mph, Kelley said.

Wednesday afternoon will calm down a bit but the convergence zone will be active. There could even be some isolated thunderstorms later in the day, especially northeast of Seattle.

"Thursday actually looks mostly dry," Kelley said. "Friday will be very nice and should be totally sunny all day!"

The weekend looks mostly dry, too, for the metro area, but there will be showers for the mountains and the coast.

It looks mild Friday through Sunday and in fact, we could get our first 60-degree day of the year. Yippie!