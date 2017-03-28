× Seattle’s bike sharing program to end Friday

SEATTLE — Seattle’s troubled bike-share system is closing down.

The Seattle Times reports that Pronto will have its last day in operation on Friday. Work crews will begin packing up the program’s 500 bikes on Monday.

The equipment will be put into storage until the Seattle Department of Transportation can find a city to purchase it.

People who paid fees for Pronto annual memberships will be reimbursed.

Pronto launched in fall 2014 with $2.5-million private sponsorship and $1.75-million in state and federal money. Ridership remained low as would-be customers found they didn’t want to ride around Seattle’s rainy, hilly streets. The city purchased the flagging program, but couldn’t find more riders.

Mayor Ed Murray announced he was scrapping the program in January.