Seattle police: Two brothers injured in collision in South Park neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Two brothers were rushed to the hospital after their car collided with a tree in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to police. It happened near the intersection of South Cloverdale Street and 12th Avenue.

Paramedics rushed both victims to Harborview Medical Center. Investigators did not have any information on their conditions. Police identified them as brothers who are both under the age of 18.

The Traffic Collision Investigation Squad will determine the cause of the accident.

Update: @SeattleFire says one teen critical & the other stable after car hit tree in South Park. Seattle PD says they are brothers #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/06fdHLn97c — Adam Mertz (@AJMertz) March 28, 2017