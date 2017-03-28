× Seahawks sign former Washington LB Terence Garvin, re-sign LB McDonald

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday signed former Washington linebacker Terence Garvin, a four-year veteran.

Garvin, 26, began his career as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and then signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he played for three seasons before spending last season with the Washington Redskins.

Garvin has played in 59 games, starting one, while recording 52 tackles.

In addition to Garvin, the Seahawks also re-signed exclusive rights free agent linebacker Dewey McDonald, who came to the Seahawks in a trade last September.

According to Seahawks.com, Seattle general manager John Schneider said, “Garvin, really, really tough. Short-area quickness is really good, good instincts, just a guy that we felt like you have to — we’re looking at a specific type of person, and both these guys fit that category. We definitely added some toughness at the very least to our special teams.”