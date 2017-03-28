× Police find stolen car packed with copper wire and pipes in Georgetown

SEATTLE — Officers arrested a woman and recovered a stolen car filled with copper wire and pipes Tuesday morning.

Police noticed the car parked in the 300 block of South Bennett Street didn’t have license plates.

As they drove past the car, two people left and walked away.

Upon checking the vehicle’s identification number, officers realized the car had been stolen on March 22.

Officers impounded the stolen vehicle, which appeared to be filled with copper wire and piping, possibly taken in recent burglaries.

Police found a 28-year-old woman, who was seen exiting the stolen vehicle hiding behind a kayak.

Police are investigating and are still searching for the second suspect.