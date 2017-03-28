NFL owners change rules, eliminate ‘leapers’ trying to block field goals or extra points

PHOENIX (AP) — NFL owners on Tuesday approved having referees use a hand-held tablet for video replay reviews, eliminating “going under the hood,” and also centralized final decisions on such calls.

Previously, the referee would go to a sideline camera for reviews, and he would have final say on keeping or reversal a call. Now, league officiating chief Dean Blandino and his staff in New York will make those decisions with input from the referee.

Also Tuesday, owners extended bringing touchbacks out to the 25-yard line for another year, and eliminating “leapers” trying to block field goals or extra points.

The NFL owners also added protections for defenseless receivers running their routes, too.