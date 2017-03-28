814 marijuana plants seized from illegal grow house in Hillman City

SEATTLE — Eight hundred and fourteen marijuana plants are in the care of police after burglars led authorities to an illegal grow house in the Hillman City neighborhood Tuesday.

In an emergency call just before 2 a.m., a witness reported two men crawling through a ground floor window of a home in the 4200 block of South Kenny Street.

Upon arriving, officers noticed a ground-level window had been pried open. Officers announced their presence and two suspected burglars sprinted from the house.

Officers arrested both men after a brief foot chase.

Police then searched the home, discovering 814 marijuana plants, and four bags containing 240 grams of pot outside the home, likely dropped by the two suspects.

No one else was inside the house.

Officers booked the two suspects, a 22 and 23 years old, for burglary and seized all of the plants and marijuana from the home.

Narcotics detectives are investigating the unlicensed growing operation.