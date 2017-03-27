State Dems expected to release education funding plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. — House Democrats in Olympia are expected to release their plan to fully fund education Monday, just days after a Republican plan passed in the state senate.

Senator Kevin Ranker (D-Orcas Island) said the Republican plan – part of a $43 billion budget proposal – “falls short of Washington values” by taking money from the neediest citizens. He spoke to Q13 News This Morning about how both sides can come together to meet the funding mandate.

Ranker was also asked to name members of the Senate who allegedly left the floor during debate on Thursday to watch the Gonzaga basketball game. While he declined to provide names, Sen. Ranker said he found their actions “incredibly disrespectful.”