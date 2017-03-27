× Showers, sun, repeat — but highs near 60 later this week!

SEATTLE — “Showers and sun breaks” is the name of the game this week.

Q13 News Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says rain showers will cross western Washington Monday along with sun breaks. Seasonal with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

By Tuesday areas of rain at times, cloudy and breezy in the afternoon.

Expect a windy Wednesday with rain locally heavy early then changing to showers in the afternoon.

On Thursday, early rain showers taper off in the afternoon.

We reach high temperatures around 60 with drier weather on Friday. The weekend looks pretty good too -- both days have a chance of rain but temperatures are hovering around 60.