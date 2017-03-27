Secretary of State Kim Wyman diagnosed with colon cancer
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman announced Monday that she has been diagnosed with colon cancer.
Wyman’s doctors told her this type of cancer is not only treatable, but curable. She said she will be undergoing treatment for the next several weeks.
Wyman said she remains committed to her role as Secretary of State.
She released the following statement:
Good afternoon,
I wanted to share with you my recent health news: I’ve been diagnosed with colon cancer and will be undergoing treatment over the next several weeks. While this news is upsetting, my doctors have told me this type of cancer is not only treatable, but curable. I expect to make a full recovery after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment.
As you may imagine, my family and I are experiencing all of the emotions that come with a cancer diagnosis, however I remain committed to my role as Secretary of State and will be fully-able to continue performing my official duties during my treatment and recovery periods.
I remain very positive about my plan of treatment and prognosis. Wyman’s Wire will include periodic updates.
Thank you for your support and please keep my family and me in your thoughts and prayers.
Sincerely,
Kim Wyman