Secretary of State Kim Wyman diagnosed with colon cancer

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman announced Monday that she has been diagnosed with colon cancer.

Wyman’s doctors told her this type of cancer is not only treatable, but curable. She said she will be undergoing treatment for the next several weeks.

Wyman said she remains committed to her role as Secretary of State.

She released the following statement: