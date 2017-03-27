× Seahawks backup QB Trevone Boykin arrested outside Dallas bar

DALLAS — Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested overnight in Dallas after a car he was in crashed into a bar injuring several people.

According to FOX4 Dallas, around 2 a.m. Monday the driver of the car pulled out of a parking garage and backed into the front of the building. Four people on the sidewalk were hit, and the bartender inside was injured as the car pushed through the wall.

None of the injuries were life threatening.

Former TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin arrested https://t.co/S38zpbgeiy pic.twitter.com/0d6yyqqvhc — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) March 27, 2017

Police arrested the female driver on suspicion of DUI.

Boykin, a passenger in the car, was taken to the Dallas County Jail. FOX4 reports he could face public intoxication and drug possession charges.

This is not the first time Boykin has been in trouble with the law. Back in 2015, Boykin was arrested for a bar fight.

Q13 News has reached out to the Seahawks for comment.