Recipe: Skirt Steak Yucatan from Bahama Breeze

Skirt Steak Yucatan

Ingredients

  • 4 skirt steaks (approx. 10 oz. each)
  • 1 tablespoon ground chipotle pepper
  • ½ teaspoon cumin
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon sea salt

Pineapple Salsa

Ingredients

  • ½ pineapple, cored and cut into rounds
  • ¼ cup red onions, chopped
  • ¼ cup red bell pepper, chopped
  • ½ tablespoon jalapeño, chopped
  • ¼ cup of fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon salt, to taste

 Directions

  • Clean and oil your grill grates with cooking spray and heat to approx. 500 degrees F.
  • Combine ground chipotle pepper, cumin, paprika, garlic powder and sea salt.
  • Season the steaks by sprinkling and rubbing the seasoning on both sides of the meat.
  • Grill the steaks on each side until desired internal temperature is reached.
  • Meanwhile, begin preparing the pineapple salsa
  • Place pineapple rounds on the grill for approx. 1-2 minutes, or until grill marks appear.
  • Chop grilled pineapple into bite-sized pieces and place in mixing bowl.
  • Add chopped red onions, red bell pepper, jalapeño and cilantro into bowl with pineapple.
  • Mix together and add in a splash of lime juice and salt to taste.
  • Remove skirt steaks from grill and top with pineapple salsa.
  • Serve and enjoy!

Recipe serves 4.

 