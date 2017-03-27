Recipe: Skirt Steak Yucatan from Bahama Breeze
Skirt Steak Yucatan
Ingredients
- 4 skirt steaks (approx. 10 oz. each)
- 1 tablespoon ground chipotle pepper
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon sea salt
Pineapple Salsa
Ingredients
- ½ pineapple, cored and cut into rounds
- ¼ cup red onions, chopped
- ¼ cup red bell pepper, chopped
- ½ tablespoon jalapeño, chopped
- ¼ cup of fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1 teaspoon lime juice
- 1 teaspoon salt, to taste
Directions
- Clean and oil your grill grates with cooking spray and heat to approx. 500 degrees F.
- Combine ground chipotle pepper, cumin, paprika, garlic powder and sea salt.
- Season the steaks by sprinkling and rubbing the seasoning on both sides of the meat.
- Grill the steaks on each side until desired internal temperature is reached.
- Meanwhile, begin preparing the pineapple salsa
- Place pineapple rounds on the grill for approx. 1-2 minutes, or until grill marks appear.
- Chop grilled pineapple into bite-sized pieces and place in mixing bowl.
- Add chopped red onions, red bell pepper, jalapeño and cilantro into bowl with pineapple.
- Mix together and add in a splash of lime juice and salt to taste.
- Remove skirt steaks from grill and top with pineapple salsa.
- Serve and enjoy!
Recipe serves 4.