× Man electrocuted in ‘freak accident’ outside Gold Bar restaurant

GOLD BAR, Wash. — A man was electrocuted by a downed power line near Mountain View Diner in Gold Bar Monday evening.

Patrons told Snohomish County firefighters that they heard an “electric humming” coming from behind the diner at 1306 Croft Avenue just before 6 p.m. When they walked outside they discovered the man.

Chief Eric Andrews with Fire District 26, said the man was “severely burned” and died instantly from severe injuries.

His identity and age was not immediately known.

It was also unclear if the 115,000-volt power line had fallen on the man or if he had touched the fallen line.

Andrews called the incident a “freak accident,” saying it wasn’t windy and no cars hit the power poles. Adding it “just came down.”

Transmission Line for Puget Power owns the line according to Andrews. The Snohomish County Public Utility District has shut off the power to the line.

Andrews warns residents to stay at least 60 feet away from downed lines.