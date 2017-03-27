Explosion at scrap metal yard in Pacific kills man, authorities say

PACIFIC, Wash. — A man in his 60s died Monday after a reported explosion at a scrap metal dealer in Pacific.

According to Valley Regional Fire, crews were called around 11:30 a.m. to Metal Express on Thornton Ave SW. Medics said the victim was dead when they arrived.

Witnesses told authorities that the man was working on top of a bus when an explosion threw him 25 feet.

Nobody else was injured, officials said.

East Pierce Fire & Rescue was also called to the scene. Firefighters said there was no fire or smoke at the scene when they arrived.

No further details were immediately available.