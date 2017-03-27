× Dick’s Drive-In to open south Puget Sound location after thousands of customer votes

SEATTLE — The votes are in and customers have chosen south Puget Sound to be the home of the next Dick’s Drive-In!

Earlier this month, the local business announced plans to open a new Puget Sound location. Customers were able to vote for either an east or south Puget Sound location. It’s the latest expansion since Dick’s opened an Edmonds location back in October of 2011.

Restaurant officials said the south took the lead over the east in the first hour of voting. The south ended with about 60-percent of the vote.

They did not say exactly where the location would be, but said the south region consisted of W. Seattle, S. Seattle, Renton, Burien, SeaTac, Tukwila, Kent, Auburn, Normandy Park, Des Moines or Federal Way.

And there was good news for those in the east Puget Sound area. Officials said they would build the south location first and then build an east location (in either Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland, Bothell, Mercer Island, Issaquah, Sammamish or Woodinville).

“Five years ago, when the north region won our 2010 poll, we promised our customers that we would continue to expand east and south if our north location was a success,” said Jim Spady, President of Dick’s Drive-Ins and son of co-founder and namesake, Dick Spady. “Opening our location in Edmonds was an incredible experience and we’re very happy to ask our customers to again help us decide where we build next!”

“As a family business, we are thrilled to expand opportunities for more families to make memories with us,” said Jasmine Donovan, Vice President and Jim Spady’s daughter. “It shouldn’t be just Seattle kids like my two young sons who have their first french fry at Dick’s.”