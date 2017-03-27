On a Mission to Find Leroy a Home #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- We are still on a mission to find Leroy a home!

We have introduced you to the ten-year-old pit bull mix before, but he is still on his own. In fact, he has been searching for his own family his entire life.

Q13 FOX, Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance's "Why Not Me Pets" Campaign are all working together to find the perfect human for Leroy.

The Rescue Foundation said it has been hard finding someone who wants to give Leroy a chance because he has to be the only pet in the home. He cannot be around dogs or cats.

Besides other animals, Leroy gets along with most of the people he meets. He might be too big and strong for really small children, but he is nice to everyone.

Leroy loves cuddling on the couch, running around outside and playing fetch.

A lot of people in our community have been hearing about Leroy and are doing what they can to help him out. And now the Animal Aid and Rescue Foundation said they have gotten enough donations to help cover expenses for his first year in a new home.

That means if you're interested, you will not have to pay an adoption fee or some of the other things he needs, like a crate and toys.

If you want to learn more about Leroy, just send an email to info@aarf.org, he also has a Facebook page.