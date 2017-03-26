× Wet, rainy season soaking up money at Western Washington farmer’s markets

KENT, Wash. — You’ve probably noticed recently that you’re now paying a little more for those beautiful tulips or some of your veggies at the farmer’s market.

So you may be wondering ‘why?’

After talking to a couple of local farmers today, Q13 News learned the rainy season didn’t help them much. In fact, it may have done more harm than good, and that’s why you could be spending more on quality ingredients.

"It's pretty bad," said Angel Vue. "You can see that they're all gone."

Angel said her farm, Angel's Farm, has been through a lot this rainy season...

"As you can see, a lot of them have died out," Vue said when referring to her crops.

"We can't do anything. We can't plant. We don't know what to do."

According to Angel, around this time of year, she starts picking some of her produce to sell at the market.

"Cilantro, onion, beets, carrots and all kinds of variety of vegetables," said Vue.

However. all she has right now are her bright yellow daffodils that survived some of the storms.

"People don't realize what we've been through. What we do to bring the products out."

So what does this mean for consumers?

"We will probably have to go up a little bit so we can afford it," said Vue.

Vue said people are now probably going to be paying more for local farm-grown foods, including the beautiful flowers for your table.

"Everything's going up," said Vue. The seed's going up. The bulbs are going up. Everything."

"When I went to buy them today, I kind of said, 'oh!' said Jonathan Warren, who was purchasing tulips at the Fremont Sunday Flea Market today. "I kind of hesitated. They were $1.50, and my daughter here Nia she thought they were typically around $1.00. So we had the same impression."

So before you think twice about maybe spending a little extra at the market, Vue hopes you consider your local farmer.

We have to earn a living on that too," Vue said.