Washington hires Cameron Dollar as assistant coach

SEATTLE — Washington has hired former Seattle coach Cameron Dollar for a second stint as an assistant coach with the Huskies.

New Washington coach Mike Hopkins announced the hiring on Sunday. Dollar was fired at Seattle earlier this month after eight seasons in charge of the Redhawks program. Dollar was 107-138 in his time at Seattle.

Dollar returns to where he became a highly regarded assistant under former coach Lorenzo Romar. Dollar spent seven seasons as an assistant for the Huskies from 2002-09 when Washington had its greatest success with Romar at the helm. Romar was fired earlier this month after 15 seasons.

Hopkins says Dollar “brings a wealth of knowledge, extensive experience and valuable relationships” to the program.

Dollar is the second assistant hired by Hopkins, joining Will Conroy.