Man showing off new car crashes it into home

ALBANY, Ore. — An Oregon man no longer has his new Subaru.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Department says a 33-year-old man from Albany was northbound on Three Lakes Road when he lost control of his car crashing it through a yard, power pole, and finally striking the front of a house, Sunday at 2:49 a.m.

No one inside the home was injured.

Three people were inside the car at the time of the crash.

The Albany Fire Department used the jaws-of-life to extricate a 31-year-old woman in the back seat of the Subaru. She was later transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, Joshua Pairan, told deputies he was out for a drive to show his friends his new car.

Pairan was arrested and charged with DUI, reckless endangering, reckless driving, criminal mischief, and assault.

The sheriff’s department says alcohol and excessive speed appear to be contributing factors to the crash.

Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies are continuing the investigation.