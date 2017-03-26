× Gonzaga favored to win over South Carolina in the Final Four matchup

It’s official the top-seeded Zags will play South Carolina in the Final Four matchup on Saturday in Phoenix.

Right now, Gonzaga is the solid favorite, according to FOX Sports.

Gonzaga enters the game with a 36-1 mark; while South Carolina has a school record 26 wins, it also has lost 10 games.

Therefore, Las Vegas oddsmakers are putting the Zags at a 6.5-point favorite.

On Saturday, the Zags finally shook their overrated tag by routing Xavier 83-59 to reach the Final Four for the first time.

Gonzaga has been dogged by criticism through the years despite winning consistently, in part for playing in a weak conference but also for never making the Final Four.