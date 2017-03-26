Commentary: After two decade wait, Final Four run makes Gonzaga’s journey even sweeter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You know what they say? 19th time's a charm...

But honestly, now that Gonzaga has reached its first-ever Final Four, it really doesn't matter how long it took to get there. Because they've now made history.

As I've said almost every year, it doesn't matter the conference - sustaining that kind of consistent success over the long haul is amazing. Mid-major, small major, no major: doesn't matter. 19 consecutive NCAA Tournaments has only been achieved by five other schools, and they're all among the traditional college basketball powers - Kansas, North Carolina, Arizona, Duke, Michigan State.

But this crowning achievement - a Final Four - was necessary. Not to validate anything to themselves. But to shut the critics up. Shut the haters up. And most of all, give their loyal fans what they truly deserve.

And I'd argue that, in this case at least, the simple appearance in the Final Four - the fact that they finally made it - will outweigh any outcome next week. Because in college basketball, the words "Final Four" are synonymous with elite programs. And for the Zags, a Final Four puts a big bow on top of two decades worth of consistent success no one thought possible. It gives their fans that one beacon that shines brighter than every other success they've achieved.

Because when your school reaches a Final Four, you remember that season for the rest of your life. You remember the players, the moments, the achievements more than any other year. And you quickly forget about the heartache, the heartbreak, the disappointment that came from previous seasons - because all that matters now is that they finally got over the hump.

It’s also the main reason Jen Cohen made the move to fire Lorenzo Romar. Not because of the debilitating effects it would have for next season, but the hope for sustained success over the long haul. I loved Lorenzo Romar – but think about the talent he had in 15 seasons without getting past the Sweet Sixteen even once. Six straight tournament-less seasons, capped by the embarrassment this year was the final straw.

So, kudos to Mark Few and the Zags. Go get it done next week.

But most of all – enjoy the experience. Enjoy the exposure.

The Final Four IS the mountaintop. Enjoy the sweeping views.