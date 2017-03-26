Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Seattle’s Stanley Cup Win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine welcomed in Phil Pritchard, the curator for Hockey's Hall of Fame, along with Seattle Thunderbirds defenseman Turner Ottenbreit, to help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Seattle Metropolitans winning the Stanley Cup in 1917.

Pritchard brought in the 1917 Stanley Cup Finals MVP Trophy, won by Seattle's Frank Foyston, along with Foyston's game-worn skates and jersey.

Ottenbreit and the T-Birds lead their first-round WHL playoff series, 2-0, and will continue the series in Tri-Cities on Wednesday and Friday.