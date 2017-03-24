× Seahawks sign former 49ers linebacker Michael Wilhoite

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks beefed up their linebacking core Friday, signing former San Francisco 49er Michael Wilhoite.

Wilhoite, 30, will join Mike Morgan, Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright and others in the core, the team said.

Wilhoite is a five-year NFL veteran, coming to the league in 2011 after starting his professional career with the UFL’s Omaha Nighthawks.

Wilhoite started six games for the 49ers last season.

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll said earlier this year he wanted to add depth behind the team’s other middle linebackers.

Earlier this offseason, the Seahawks signed former Ravens linebacker Arthur Brown.