Public's help needed to identify suspected Spanaway bank robber

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help to identify a bank robber.

At 9:50 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2017, he approached the counter at Umpqua Bank, 16120 of Pacific Ave S. in Spanaway and was told to remove his hat and scarf.

The suspect instead gave the teller a note demanding cash.

“He told the teller to smile and don’t give me any dye packs so he knew the terminology but we don’t know who he is. He’s either robbed banks somewhere else before or he’s been in prison for robbing banks so we’re hoping somebody identifies him before he robs another bank,” said Det. Ed Troyer.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 30s, approximately 5’6” tall, with a heavy build and a thin auburn mustache. He spoke with a raspy voice and was missing several of his upper teeth.

He was seen wearing a black jacket with dark gray sleeves, a black beanie cap, black gloves, a black scarf, and was carrying a dark orange or red backpack.

If you can identify him, call Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.