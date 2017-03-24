× Police: Female cyclist attacked in West Seattle

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly attacked on a cycling trail Thursday evening in West Seattle.

Around 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a home in south Seattle with reports on an assault.

Police were contacted by a woman, who said she was riding her bike home when a man jumped in front of her near the intersection of Spokane Street and E. Marginal Way.

The man forced the woman to stop, she told police, and moved along the side of her bike. She said the man mumbled a couple of words and tried to grab her shoulder. The victim told police she pulled away from the man, and rode off as quick as he could.

She was not injured in the attack.

The man is described as a black male between 40 and 50 years old. He appeared to be a transient, the woman told police.

The area of the attack is a known illegal camping spot.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.