Man rushed to hospital after shooting outside Marysville store

MARYSVILLE, Wash. -- Paramedics rushed a 20-year-old man to the hospital after he was shot early Friday morning in a grocery store parking lot.

Police blocked off a section of the Albertsons parking lot at the Marysville Town Center Mall. Evidence markers lined the scene where the shooting happened around 4 a.m.

Detectives say the man got out of a car with several people inside. They believe it was one of those people who shot him.

Police believe the 20-year-old knows the shooter, but they say he is not being cooperative.

Investigators have not yet released information about any suspects.

Surveillance cameras in the store parking lot may help with the investigation.