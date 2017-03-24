× Washington state leaders react after health care bill pulled

SEATTLE — Leaders from around Washington state were quick to voice their opinions Friday after House Republican leaders pulled legislation intended to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Democrats from the state lauded the effective elimination of the bill, criticizing the failed legislation they say would have taken coverage away from 24 million Americans.

“Today 600,000 Washingtonians beat Congress, and can rest easy knowing that Speaker Ryan and President Trump have failed in their misguided attempt to destroy health care in America,” Governor Jay Inslee said in a release.

Today’s decision to cancel the vote on the #AHCA which would have taken coverage away from 24m Americans is an enormous victory for WA. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 24, 2017

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, said the bill’s failure is a victory for all in the health care system.

“Today is a victory for 24 million Americans who will continue to have health care,” Jayapal said. “It’s a victory for older Americans who won’t have to pay thousands more in premiums. It’s a victory for women who can continue to access critical birth control and lifesaving care.”

U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, D-Olympia, in-part credited Washington constituents with the bill’s failing.

“Every single person who spoke out is a hero, and we couldn’t have defended the Affordable Care Act without them,” Heck said in a statement. “Going forward, I stand ready to work in a bipartisan fashion to make health care even more affordable and accessible for every American.”

Local Republican leaders were more reserved in their comments.

U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Issaquah, who did not publicly announce how he planned to vote on the bill, said his focus will remain on creating a high-quality health care system.

“My focus has always been to work together with all Members of Congress to create a patient-centered, high-quality health care system that offers more choices at affordable price,” Reichert said in a statement. “this is the health care system Americans deserve. Today, Congress could not come to a consensus that the legislation debated on the floor of thee U.S. House achieved those goals.”

Congresswoman Jaime Herrara-Beutler, R-Vancouver, did not immediately release a statement on the bill’s failing. Herrara-Beutler said earlier this week she planned to vote “no” if the bill came to the floor.

