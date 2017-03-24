Ernie Sandoval: Wanted Kitsap County child rapist also suspected of recent, violent crime spree in Bremerton

WANTED IN KITSAP COUNTY, BREMERTON and by DOC —

Ernie Sandoval — a.k.a. ‘Largo’ — is a sex offender wanted in Kitsap County for failing to register.

He’s a convicted child rapist who preyed on a 14 year old girl and got her pregnant.

He’s also wanted by the Department of Corrections for Escape.

“He’s also been wreaking havoc here in the city of Bremerton with some street crimes. He was involved in an assault this past weekend, as well as Tuesday night he was involved in a robbery, as well,” says Bremerton Det. Beau Ayers. “He’s mostly transient, so he kind of couch surfs, bums off of his friends, or who he’s using today and day-in and day-out. As of late he’s definitely amped it up. He’s definitely a menace that we need to get off the streets,” adds Det. Ayers.

“Largo” has also been busted for unlawful imprisonment, violating domestic violence no contact orders, assault, auto theft, and drugs.

All that ink on his face and head and neck definitely makes him easy to spot.

Ernie Sandoval also goes by the fake names “Jesse,” “Anthony or Ernesto Sanchez” and the last name “Largo,” which is also his street name.

Detectives say he’s dangerous, so if you spot him — stay away — and call the hotline anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers.