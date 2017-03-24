Erica Mercado: High-Violent Offender convicted of assault, meth bust — wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

Arrested for attacking a loss prevention officer: Seems Erica Mercado didn’t like getting busted for stealing from a Walmart — so she shoved a loss prevention officer over and over — trying to escape from the room she was being held in until Kennewick Police could come put her in cuffs.

Officers then found a meth pipe on her.

Now Mercado’s breaking probation in Benton County for the assault and drug busts.

She’s a High-Violent Offender who has also been convicted of another assault, several thefts and a bunch of other drug crimes.

She’s inked with a huge tattoo you can see here on her right arm.

She’s 33 years old, 5’4” and weighs 140 pounds

She’s known to also go by the last name “Trevino.”

If you know where she’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.