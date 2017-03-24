× Cops use Taser on naked man allegedly caught setting Edmonds house on fire

EDMONDS, Wash. — Police used a Taser on a naked man after officers say they caught him setting a house and car on fire.

Neighbors called police around 11:30 p.m. Thursday to report strange noises coming from house in an Edmonds neighborhood.

Officers say the situation escalated quickly when they arrived at the home on Olympic View Drive, about half a mile away from Edmonds Elementary School. Edmonds police say they found a naked man in his 20s, running in and out of a house with a lighter and a gas can. They noticed smoke and flames coming from the home.

As police were trying to catch the man, he ignored them and continued trying to set things on fire, police say.

Officers say they had to use a Taser to stop the man and rush him out of the house before getting caught in the fire.

Nobody else was in the home at the time. Police say the suspect is a relative of the homeowners.

The man was taken for an evaluation to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

This incident is being investigated by police.