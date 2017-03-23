× WWII-era grenade found on Port Townsend beach

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have destroyed a World War II-era grenade that was found in the sand on a beach in Fort Worden State Park, near Port Townsend.

The Peninsula Daily News reports that an area resident found the grenade while walking on the beach Sunday. The man didn’t want to leave the grenade on the beach, so he took it home and called 911 to report his finding.

The State Patrol Bomb Squad picked up the grenade and took it to be destroyed.

Fort Worden State Park rangers say visitors should not remove items found at the park that appear to be archaeological or historical.

Fort Worden functioned as a military base through both World War I and World War II.