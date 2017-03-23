× TSA screener pleads guilty to attempted voyeurism for taking upskirt video at Sea-Tac

SEATTLE — A 29-year-old TSA agent at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport pleaded guilty to attempted voyeurism Thursday for taking a video under the skirt of an unsuspecting woman on an escalator at the airport.

Nicholas James Fernandez will serve 30 days in jail or work release, and complete 24 months of unsupervised probation, King County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Dan Donohue said.

According to the TSA, the employee was removed from screening duties and was placed on indefinite suspension without pay when he was charged.

Probable cause documents show detectives had been performing surveillance on the agent in 2016 based on a tip. Agents say they caught him turning on his phone’s flashlight, placing it under a woman’s skirt and recording while he rode up behind her on an escalator.

The TSA released this statement regarding the investigation:

“TSA does not tolerate illegal, unethical or immoral conduct. When such conduct is alleged, TSA investigates it thoroughly. When appropriate, TSA requests that it be investigated by a law enforcement authority. When an investigation finds that misconduct has occurred, the appropriate action is taken.”