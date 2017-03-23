Top-seeded Gonzaga survives for 61-58 win over West Virginia, advances to Elite Eight

Posted 7:30 PM, March 23, 2017, by

Zach Collins #32 and Josh Perkins #13 celebrate their 61 to 58 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers during the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament West Regional at SAP Center on March 23, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Mathews hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with under a minute to play and top-seeded Gonzaga survived a rough shooting night for both teams to beat No. 4 seed West Virginia 61-58 Thursday night to advance to the West Regional final.

On a night that featured 51 fouls and only 34 made baskets, Mathews delivered the big shot that sent the Bulldogs (35-1) to their third Elite Eight in school history.

It didn’t come easily. West Virginia (29-8) had three shots to tie the game but Tarik Phillip missed a shot from the lane and Jevon Carter missed two 3-pointers after Silas Melson made one foul shot. The Mountaineers rebound both misses but couldn’t get another shot off before the buzzer.

Zach Collins #32 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs blocks a shot by Tarik Phillip #12 of the West Virginia Mountaineers in the first half during the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament West Regional at SAP Center on March 23, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)