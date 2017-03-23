Cops searching for suspect with ‘666’ neck tattoo in domestic violence attack on Seattle woman

SEATTLE — Seattle Police need your help to find Terrail Elliot. The 28-year-old convicted felon is accused in a domestic violence attack in which detectives say he knocked out a woman, fracturing her nose and causing a concussion.

He should be easy to spot because of the “666” tattoo on his neck.

Elliot also has a Felony Warrant for his arrest for Escape from Community Custody for violating the terms of his release after a Robbery conviction in 2008.

Elliot is 6’01”, 207 lbs and is transient. Keep an eye out for him in downtown Seattle and Pioneer Square.

Officers say he has made comments to family members that he will commit suicide by cop.

If you see him or know where he is staying, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips App on your phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest. ​